$0.75 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG); J2 Global (JCOM) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter's $0.66 EPS. HUBG's profit would be $26.08 million giving it 13.23 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Hub Group, Inc.'s analysts see 5.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 33,628 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500.

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 132 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 98 reduced and sold stakes in J2 Global Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 46.95 million shares, down from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding J2 Global Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 87 New Position: 45.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.48M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 19,889 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 30.86 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Brave Asset Management Inc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. for 83,856 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 110,277 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 2.19% invested in the company for 760,464 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 2.18% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,629 shares.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Among 2 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hub Group had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 2. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Hub Group, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 55,711 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 8,105 shares stake. Comerica Retail Bank reported 33,726 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 14,389 shares. 10,370 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Parkside Fin National Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 25 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 46,246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Cambiar Invsts Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Federated Invsts Pa holds 202,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 11,708 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).