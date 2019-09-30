$0.75 EPS Expected for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO); Suvretta Capital Management Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 23,331 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 983,135 shares with $289.68 million value, up from 959,804 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $133.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.92. About 2.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. T_GWO’s profit would be $696.64M giving it 10.64 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 270,605 shares traded. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $29.65 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, health, and creditor insurance products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options, and education services; and fund management, investment, and advisory services.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 14.55% above currents $275.92 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18. Stephens upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 136,909 shares to 1.59 million valued at $240.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 409,000 shares and now owns 2.67 million shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

