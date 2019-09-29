$0.75 EPS Expected for BP p.l.c. (BP); New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Shorts Up By 12.35%

Analysts expect BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 34.78% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. BP’s profit would be $2.55 billion giving it 12.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, BP p.l.c.’s analysts see -9.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 3.74 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) had an increase of 12.35% in short interest. NYCB's SI was 54.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.35% from 48.55 million shares previously. With 5.17 million avg volume, 11 days are for New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB)'s short sellers to cover NYCB's short positions. The SI to New York Community Bancorp Inc's float is 11.91%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 3.66 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $129.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 32.78% above currents $38.26 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,148 activity. 1,640 shares valued at $43,148 were bought by Dahya Hanif on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Amer Intll Gru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 10,644 were accumulated by Da Davidson Com. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 12,617 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 2.35 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Assetmark holds 17,517 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 707,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.05% or 1.85 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca), California-based fund reported 131 shares. Pnc Gru reported 48,223 shares. Carroll Financial accumulated 0% or 515 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 324,973 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 3,926 shares.