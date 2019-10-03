$0.75 EPS Expected for BP p.l.c. (BP); Grifols S.A. – American Depositary Shares (GRFS) Sellers Decreased By 19.8% Their Shorts

Grifols S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GRFS) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. GRFS’s SI was 1.62M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 1.45 million avg volume, 1 days are for Grifols S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s short sellers to cover GRFS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 37,497 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S

Analysts expect BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 34.78% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. BP’s profit would be $2.53 billion giving it 12.08 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, BP p.l.c.’s analysts see -9.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 960,799 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – JUGS Sports Introduces The BP®3 Baseball Pitching Machine With Changeup; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING BUYS DEEPSEA NORDKAPP, WINS PACT WITH AKER BP

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.43 billion. The firm specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It has a 32.74 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 40.18% above currents $36.24 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.