$0.74 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK); Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. See Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 10.45% from last quarter's $0.67 EPS. TCBK's profit would be $22.51M giving it 13.04 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, TriCo Bancshares's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 23,374 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has risen 5.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 73,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hartwell J M Lp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ftb reported 963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 99,697 shares. Brinker Cap holds 32,186 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5.14 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 373,779 shares. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Atwood & Palmer reported 1,000 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 15,586 were accumulated by Bb&T Lc. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 76,274 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 39,495 shares or 0% of the stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

