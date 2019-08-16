$0.74 EPS Expected for The Toro Company (TTC); 5 Bullish Analysts Covering 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Among 7 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. 2U has $102 highest and $1700 lowest target. $65.70’s average target is 296.02% above currents $16.59 stock price. 2U had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. See 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 56.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $85.0000 55.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. TTC’s profit would be $78.76M giving it 23.83 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, The Toro Company’s analysts see -36.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 470,973 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. The Company’s Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. It has a 26.05 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers.

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “The Toro Company: The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Toro Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toro declares $0.225 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Toro Company Announces New Underground Construction Business Strategy – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold The Toro Company shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 5,656 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 119,038 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 1.50M shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 5,255 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 191,700 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 8,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,797 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research reported 4,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 834,844 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 610 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 10,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0.1% or 31,083 shares. Pure Financial owns 4,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 7,698 shares.

The stock increased 6.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 3.10M shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.