$0.74 EPS Expected for TC Energy (TRP); Financial Architects Has Cut Dexcom (DXCM) Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 83.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,999 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 601 shares with $71,000 value, down from 3,600 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $149.17. About 844,089 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. TRP’s profit would be $685.16M giving it 17.11 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, TC Energy Corporation’s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 650,797 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $46.91 billion. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy divisions.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $57,104 were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael. Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303 worth of stock or 3,114 shares. On Monday, February 11 SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 6,000 shares.

Financial Architects Inc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 14,812 shares to 33,596 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 41,519 shares and now owns 41,719 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was raised too.

