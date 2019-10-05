$0.74 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE); Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Sentiment Is 0.69

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. SITE’s profit would be $30.76M giving it 24.11 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -51.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 264,185 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 13.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SITE); 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits SiteOne Landscape; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply Backs FY18 EBIT $180M-EBIT $192M; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of Novel Non-Opioid Pain Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 77 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 112 sold and reduced stakes in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 34.36 million shares, down from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Penske Automotive Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 79 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 44.61 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 198,598 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has declined 11.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.56 million for 7.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.