$0.74 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE); Hecla Mining Co (HL)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Hecla Mining Co (HL) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 73 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 58 cut down and sold their holdings in Hecla Mining Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 271.30 million shares, down from 280.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hecla Mining Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 36 Increased: 56 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. SITE’s profit would be $30.50M giving it 24.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -51.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 79,907 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 13.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 12/04/2018 – Terrazzo & Stone Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply; 30/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of Novel Non-Opioid Pain Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits SiteOne Landscape; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply Backs FY18 EBIT $180M-EBIT $192M; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Three Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Acquired by SiteOne Landscape Supply

It closed at $1.91 lastly. It is down 40.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS

Analysts await Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Hecla Mining Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company for 540,700 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd. owns 18,808 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprott Inc. has 0.47% invested in the company for 838,325 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Cwh Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 582,367 shares.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $936.38 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

