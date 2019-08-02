$0.74 EPS Expected for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ); Murphy Oil Has 0.81 Sentiment

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 107 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 132 decreased and sold stock positions in Murphy Oil Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 143.26 million shares, down from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Murphy Oil Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 104 Increased: 70 New Position: 37.

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $0.74 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. FIZZ’s profit would be $34.52 million giving it 15.54 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, National Beverage Corp.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 1.09M shares traded or 140.81% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.)

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 27. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was downgraded by CFRA to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Sell” on Friday, March 8.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity. CAPORELLA JOSEPH G bought $359,700 worth of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on Thursday, March 14.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 16,154 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 0.02% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 33,779 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 10,003 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap L P has invested 0.02% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Bridges Inv owns 17,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 5,817 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 131,368 are owned by Rk Asset Lc. Voloridge Invest Limited Co stated it has 20,406 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 110,210 are held by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 225,322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Finance Corp owns 313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 36.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $39.94M for 24.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.33% EPS growth.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 1.18 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil