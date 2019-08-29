$0.74 EPS Expected for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ); Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Littelfuse (LFUS) Position By $984,620

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $0.74 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. FIZZ’s profit would be $34.52M giving it 13.56 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, National Beverage Corp.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 277,518 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 5,410 shares as Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 44,550 shares with $8.13 million value, down from 49,960 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc. now has $3.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $152.91. About 132,557 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Beverage is Now Oversold (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can FIZZ Overcome Cockroaches and Pepsi? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows EZM Can Go To $45 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity. CAPORELLA JOSEPH G bought 6,000 shares worth $359,700.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 14,673 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 110,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,880 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 12,000 shares. Pnc Group reported 20,929 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 0% or 20,893 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management reported 4,838 shares stake. Landscape Management Lc reported 0.05% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Optimum Investment accumulated 153 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc has 857,192 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 179,963 shares. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 0% or 4,389 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,504 are owned by International.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is 9.59% above currents $40.15 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by CFRA on Wednesday, June 12 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 5,110 shares to 89,191 valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc stake by 65,417 shares and now owns 94,272 shares. Franco (NYSE:FNV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Littelfuse has $190 highest and $17100 lowest target. $180.50’s average target is 18.04% above currents $152.91 stock price. Littelfuse had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $17100 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management Limited holds 335,560 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 38,299 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP has 13 shares. Alta Capital Lc has invested 0.93% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 18,000 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,521 shares. Amer Intl Gp Inc holds 49,385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.08% or 50,455 shares. Asset Management invested in 0% or 700 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.97% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 83,850 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications accumulated 0.12% or 4,896 shares. Washington Cap holds 1,850 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% or 309,026 shares.