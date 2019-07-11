$0.73 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG); Newmarket (NEU) Shorts Lowered By 3.95%

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 265,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 276,200 shares previously. With 59,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 3.65%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $400.12. About 11,869 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.82% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. MOFG’s profit would be $11.66M giving it 9.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 19.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 6,836 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 13.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 712 shares. Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Voloridge Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 747 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cordasco Net reported 25 shares. 1,851 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 1,933 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P accumulated 900 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 8 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 9,634 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1,417 shares. Madison Invest holds 0.41% or 51,636 shares in its portfolio. 278 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Serv. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 5,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.03% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU).

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $438.29 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

