$0.73 EPS Expected for MicroStrategy (MSTR); Shorts at Cloudera (CLDR) Raised By 7.91%

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.05% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. MSTR’s profit would be $7.47M giving it 50.99 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s analysts see -621.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 58,426 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) had an increase of 7.91% in short interest. CLDR’s SI was 18.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.91% from 17.52 million shares previously. With 6.77M avg volume, 3 days are for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s short sellers to cover CLDR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 6.14 million shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera’s guidance for the first quarter came in lower than expected; 26/04/2018 – Cloudera Introduces New Business Units to Accelerate Innovation and Leadership in Machine Learning, Analytics, and Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: CLDR, PLAY & more; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Rev $435M-$445M; 26/04/2018 – lndosat Ooredoo calls on Cloudera to reduce capital and operational costs by 46%; 26/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF THREE BUSINESS UNITS THAT WILL FOCUS ON CO’S CORE MACHINE LEARNING, ANALYTICS, AND CLOUD INITIATIVES; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 62c-Adj Loss/Shr 59c

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 5 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cloudera has $2000 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is 18.56% above currents $9 stock price. Cloudera had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Nomura. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLDR in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloudera: The Recovery We’ve Been Waiting For – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloudera To Acquire Arcadia For Machine Learning Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera +6.7% after beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera: Time To Cash In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MicroStrategy Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Co owns 280 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Fisher Asset Limited Co invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 3,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 69,250 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Glenmede Tru Na reported 42 shares stake. Texas-based Next Fincl Gru has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Prudential holds 13,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp holds 6,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 7,977 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 412,267 shares.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RAC Insurance to Reduce Costs and Create More Value for its Members by Moving to MicroStrategy Cloudâ„¢ Platform on Azure – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroStrategy to Present at Upcoming Technology Conference – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Teams with Freddie Mac to Provide Analytics Dashboard to Help Evaluate Loan Performance, Optimize Lending Strategies – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Aims to Grow in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. It has a 56.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity. RECHAN LESLIE J had bought 1,900 shares worth $260,262 on Thursday, August 1.