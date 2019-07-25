$0.73 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial (MFC); T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Sellers Decreased By 0.63% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) to report $0.73 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.29% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. T_MFC’s profit would be $1.43 billion giving it 8.28 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Manulife Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 1.27 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. TTOO’s SI was 2.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 2.86 million shares previously. With 252,400 avg volume, 11 days are for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s short sellers to cover TTOO’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.24% or $0.1326 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4774. About 590,531 shares traded. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has declined 61.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TTOO News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple New Studies Demonstrate T2 Biosystems’ Diagnostics Improve Detection of Sepsis Causing Pathogens Over Blood Culture-based Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – DJ T2 Biosystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTOO); 29/05/2018 – T2 Biosystems: First FDA-cleared Test to Identify Sepsis-Causing Bacteria Direct From Whole Blood; 29/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS GETS FDA CLEARANCE TO MARKET T2BACTERIA PANEL; 08/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 04/04/2018 – T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards; 28/03/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS REPORTS STUDIES ON T2 SEPSIS DIAGNOSTICS; 07/03/2018 T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award; 26/03/2018 – T2 Biosystems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sandia Holdings Buys New 1.5% Position in T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.51 million. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens.

Among 3 analysts covering T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T2 Biosystems had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

