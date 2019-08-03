$-0.73 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX); Meritage Homes (MTH) Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report $-0.73 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 14.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 187,471 shares traded. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 50.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 09/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CDK4/6 Inhibitors Trilaciclib and G1T38 at the 2018 American Association for Can; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc; 28/05/2018 – Taking Profit On G1 Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Provide First Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update on May 3, 2018; 04/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TRF-4 COURT RULING ON LULA’S APPEAL ON MARCH 26: G1; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 82 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 64 sold and decreased their stock positions in Meritage Homes Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 36.62 million shares, down from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meritage Homes Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 50 Increased: 57 New Position: 25.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $918.32 million. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to evaluate AstraZeneca??s epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor Tagrisso (osimertinib) in combination with oral CDK4/6 inhibitor G1T38 for the treatment of EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and a research partnership GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc. to identify subtypes of lung cancer where the compound is likely to be efficacious.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.54M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation for 859,521 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 63,229 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 1.02% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,526 shares.