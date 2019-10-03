$0.73 EPS Expected for Carolina Financial (CARO); Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Sentiment Is 2.5

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 20 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 8 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.15 million shares, up from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 17 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.96% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. CARO’s profit would be $16.26 million giving it 11.97 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Carolina Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $34.94 lastly. It is down 16.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO); 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 56,441 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $262.78 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for 651,350 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 48,751 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 176,568 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 91,220 shares.

More notable recent Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carolina Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CARO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Carolina Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CARO) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Carolina Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CARO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.