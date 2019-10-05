$0.73 EPS Expected for Ball (BLL); Sun Life Financial Trimmed Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding

Analysts expect Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.73 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 30.36% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BLL’s profit would be $239.59 million giving it 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Ball Corporation’s analysts see 14.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.17 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 52.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 6,829 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 6,152 shares with $539,000 value, down from 12,981 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $31.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Jpmorgan Chase And Co, a New York-based fund reported 13.32 million shares. First Eagle Limited Company accumulated 1.15 million shares. 33,735 are owned by Usa Portformulas Corporation. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 32,151 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 8,222 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 313,433 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Greenleaf reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 652,174 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 9,446 shares. Geode Cap Limited holds 0.08% or 4.91 million shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 192,597 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 23,876 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has 12,911 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 9.31% above currents $72.73 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6800 target in Friday, May 17 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 5 report.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on Oct. 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerosol Packaging Introduces its Innovations Portfolio at ADF in New York – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Aerospace Receives Award from American Meteorological Society – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $23.87 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 47.66 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $539.35 million for 14.44 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 sales for $155,351 activity. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought 49 shares worth $4,334. Muccilo Robert bought $7,694 worth of stock or 87 shares. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353. 9 shares valued at $816 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Monday, September 30. On Monday, September 30 Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,714 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 52 shares. Another trade for 26 shares valued at $2,271 was made by Sanchez Robert on Wednesday, July 31. On Friday, May 31 Cawley Timothy bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Utility Companies Should Be More Like Microsoft – Forbes” with publication date: September 30, 2019.