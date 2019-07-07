$0.73 EPS Expected for Air Canada (AC); Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Sentiment Is 0.75

Image Sensing Systems Inc (ISNS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 4 sold and decreased their stock positions in Image Sensing Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 746,136 shares, down from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Image Sensing Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect Air Canada (TSE:AC) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 78.05% from last quarter's $0.41 EPS. T_AC's profit would be $201.63 million giving it 14.29 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Air Canada's analysts see 1,116.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 651,303 shares traded. Air Canada (TSE:AC) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Air Canada Vote & VV (TSE:AC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Canada Vote & VV had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, March 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Canada (TSE:AC) rating on Friday, February 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital.

Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company has market cap of $11.53 billion. The firm offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. It also provides air cargo services on domestic and the U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and other markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.80 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 472 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 7.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 207,871 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

