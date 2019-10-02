$0.72 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN); Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Zendesk (ZEN) Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 29.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp holds 797,045 shares with $70.96 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $7.72B valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.19 million shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $0.72 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. WCN’s profit would be $189.86 million giving it 31.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Waste Connections, Inc.’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 332,174 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES WORTHING JACKMAN AS PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q ADJ. EBITDA $395M; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q REV. $1.14B, EST. $1.13B; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Rev $1.14B; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B; 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES MARY ANNE WHITNEY AS CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 77,385 shares or 50.29% less from 155,678 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 62,334 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,820 shares. Frontier Investment holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 231 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections has $10600 highest and $9800 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 12.49% above currents $90.08 stock price. Waste Connections had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $23.75 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 42.69 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Among 2 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 38.03% above currents $69.55 stock price. Zendesk had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3.