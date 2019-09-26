$0.72 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (MNRO); Groupon (GRPN) Shorts Decreased By 5.58%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) had a decrease of 5.58% in short interest. GRPN’s SI was 20.74M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.58% from 21.97 million shares previously. With 4.17 million avg volume, 5 days are for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s short sellers to cover GRPN’s short positions. The SI to Groupon Inc’s float is 4.4%. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 4.16 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.46% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. MNRO’s profit would be $23.92M giving it 27.14 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Monro, Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 298,460 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 0.26% or 3.07M shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 47,342 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 4.02M shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited accumulated 13,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Freshford Capital Limited Liability Com reported 4.05 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Federated Pa holds 744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Company owns 34,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 23,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 2.79 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity. $129,000 worth of stock was bought by Bass Robert J on Friday, August 30.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 233.33 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It has a 32.34 P/E ratio. It also provides other services and products, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.