$0.72 EPS Expected for FB Financial (FBK); Hallador Energy Co Has 1.68 Sentiment

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 47 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 cut down and sold their stock positions in Hallador Energy Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 11.47 million shares, up from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1.

Analysts expect FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 28. FBK's profit would be $22.26 million giving it 13.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, FB Financial Corporation's analysts see 2.86% EPS growth.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It offers interest bearing depository services and products; commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies.

Lubar & Co. Inc holds 15.83% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company for 2.79 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 255,705 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpinvest Partners B.V. has 0.18% invested in the company for 34,029 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Oldfield Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 133,670 shares.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $106.17 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending.