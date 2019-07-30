$0.72 EPS Expected for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC); Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 99 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 89 reduced and sold their stock positions in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BSTC’s profit would be $5.25M giving it 20.52 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 55,893 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.73 million. The firm offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.76 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.