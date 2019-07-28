$0.72 EPS Expected for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC); Hood River Capital Management Trimmed By $7.58 Million Its Hexcel (HXL) Position

Analysts expect BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BSTC’s profit would be $5.25M giving it 20.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 72,233 shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 109,817 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 322,464 shares with $22.30M value, down from 432,281 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 391,733 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,630 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 3,000 shares. 92,931 are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 13,130 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 18,300 shares. Grp has 3,669 shares. State Street has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 3,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com reported 39,650 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 5,814 shares. 6,802 were reported by Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 19,300 shares.

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why BioSpecifics (BSTC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioSpecifics: Upside Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company has market cap of $435.39 million. The firm offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hexcel’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 505,245 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 273,930 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0% or 7,750 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0.01% or 25,551 shares in its portfolio. 6,210 are held by Castleark Ltd Company. Moreover, Markel Corporation has 0.17% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,205 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 154,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 10,202 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1.06% or 372,000 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Gru Ltd Company holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 64,762 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 19 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 98,156 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. UBS upgraded the shares of HXL in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HXL in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Wright Medical Group Nv stake by 19,004 shares to 675,204 valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chart Industries Inc stake by 89,645 shares and now owns 528,457 shares. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc was raised too.