$0.72 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A); Alleghany (Y) Sellers Decreased By 1.47% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.46% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. A’s profit would be $227.53 million giving it 24.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 1.78 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) had a decrease of 1.47% in short interest. Y’s SI was 134,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.47% from 136,300 shares previously. With 47,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y)’s short sellers to cover Y’s short positions. The SI to Alleghany Corporation’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $693.86. About 71,280 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity. 1,485 shares were bought by Tyler Lauren M, worth $992,885 on Friday, May 10.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 33.4 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 33.4 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ' multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.