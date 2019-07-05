$0.71 EPS Expected for Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE); Voya Financial (VOYA) Shorts Down By 6.9%

Analysts expect Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to report $0.71 EPS on July, 30.WTRE’s profit would be $16.51 million giving it 9.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $2.10 EPS previously, Watford Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -66.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 18,174 shares traded. Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) had a decrease of 6.9% in short interest. VOYA’s SI was 14.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.9% from 16.07 million shares previously. With 1.51M avg volume, 10 days are for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)’s short sellers to cover VOYA’s short positions. The SI to Voya Financial Inc’s float is 9.95%. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 209,857 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap L P reported 5.3% stake. Regions reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Invs holds 2.34 million shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 43,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Management stated it has 30,855 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 31,300 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 159,874 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% or 291,290 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has 113,525 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 19,270 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 163,500 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.26% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Overbrook Mgmt holds 27,101 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 1.75 million shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 18.65 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial had 2 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $620.66 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Watford Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Watford Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.