$0.71 EPS Expected for Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE); Secureworks – Class A (SCWX) Shorts Raised By 5.33%

Secureworks Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:SCWX) had an increase of 5.33% in short interest. SCWX’s SI was 2.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.33% from 2.84M shares previously. With 382,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Secureworks Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s short sellers to cover SCWX’s short positions. The SI to Secureworks Corp – Class A’s float is 29.71%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 123,359 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has risen 66.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SCWX News: 07/03/2018 Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – DJ SecureWorks Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCWX); 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.16, REV VIEW $504.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS EXTENDS DROP TO A RECORD 17%; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8.0C; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks lnnovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active Threat Hunting; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – SecureWorks 4Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks Innovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS 4Q ADJ REV $120.8M, EST. $117.8M

Analysts expect Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to report $0.71 EPS on July, 30.WTRE’s profit would be $16.10 million giving it 8.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $2.10 EPS previously, Watford Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -66.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 129,361 shares traded. Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watford Announces Listing of Existing Preference Shares on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol â€œWTREPâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Watford Holdings Ltd. to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Watford Holdings prices senior unsecured notes – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Watford Announces Partial Redemption of 8½% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watford Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:WTRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Watford Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Watford Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $562.99 million.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 3, 2017, the firm served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries.

More notable recent SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SecureWorks (SCWX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.