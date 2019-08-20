$0.71 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NKE); Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (AXGT) Shorts Up By 7.39%

Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:AXGT) had an increase of 7.39% in short interest. AXGT’s SI was 1.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.39% from 1.28M shares previously. With 608,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s short sellers to cover AXGT’s short positions. The SI to Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES’s float is 2.82%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 127,102 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $0.71 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.97% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. NKE’s profit would be $1.11 billion giving it 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, NIKE, Inc.’s analysts see 14.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 176,998 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 182,548 shares. Weiss Asset Management L P has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 4,664 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 6,011 shares. Cls Investments Lc has 659 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 29,369 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rech Global Investors accumulated 41.50M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 26,614 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dupont Management Corporation has 153,036 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,252 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.55% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.97M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 922,500 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 14.11% above currents $81.13 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NKE in report on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.12 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 32.58 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $153.31 million. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, and Parkinson's diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Among 2 analysts covering Axovant (NASDAQ:AXGT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axovant has $1800 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 130.31% above currents $6.73 stock price. Axovant had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”.