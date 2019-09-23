$0.71 EPS Expected for Kirby (KEX); Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased By $1.57 Million Its Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Position

Analysts expect Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. KEX’s profit would be $42.53 million giving it 28.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Kirby Corporation’s analysts see -10.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 1.20M shares traded or 145.72% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It has a 44.29 P/E ratio. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Kirby Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 0.66% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 113,452 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 9,861 shares. 4.38 million are held by Atlanta Mngmt Comm L L C. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 343 shares. Aqr Management Llc has 6,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 1,663 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company owns 148,761 shares. Hodges Capital Inc stated it has 5,033 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt accumulated 74,537 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 64,960 were accumulated by Richmond Hill Limited Partnership. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Schroder Group invested in 613,339 shares. Victory Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 76,035 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Smithfield Trust Company reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has 950,428 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 16,860 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 780 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 281 shares. First Republic Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.74 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 1.49 million shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.01% or 3.97M shares.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.55M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The Cheesecake Factory has $5300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.83’s average target is 14.49% above currents $40.03 stock price. The Cheesecake Factory had 12 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, May 2 with “Underweight” rating.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. The insider MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 2,500 shares worth $97,589. Ames Edie A bought 750 shares worth $31,635.