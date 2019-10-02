$0.71 EPS Expected for Haemonetics (HAE); Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cadence Design Systems has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70’s average target is 9.82% above currents $63.74 stock price. Cadence Design Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. See Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report $0.71 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 26.79% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. HAE’s profit would be $36.05 million giving it 43.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Haemonetics Corporation’s analysts see -12.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 139,410 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology

The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 1.14M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.86 billion. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. It has a 42.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cadence Design Systems, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 0.65% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ent Fin Serv Corp has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 3,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce Com Incorporated reported 3,661 shares stake. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 39,544 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,601 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System holds 461,610 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,410 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0.1% or 5,150 shares. Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 1,289 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 16,006 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hwg Holdings Ltd Partnership holds 2,314 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.26 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 132.54 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity. 24,412 shares valued at $2.43 million were sold by Simon – Christopher on Wednesday, May 22.