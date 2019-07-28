$0.71 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR); Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) Stake By $474,000

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) stake by 58.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 9,875 shares as Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP)’s stock rose 26.61%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 26,750 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 16,875 last quarter. Installed Bldg Prods Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 104,594 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 09/04/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. CLR’s profit would be $267.48 million giving it 12.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Continental Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 22.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. 883,977 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $39.32 million on Thursday, February 21. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De accumulated 30,072 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 999 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co has 313,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 45,886 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 70,286 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com reported 64,918 shares. Peconic Prns Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 60,000 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 229 shares. Cap Growth Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 195,435 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 17,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 255,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $13.34 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stephens. Citigroup maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd accumulated 1,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board has 19,371 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 8,286 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd accumulated 598 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 12,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. 79,485 are held by Scout Investments. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 7,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,394 are held by Aperio Gp Lc. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 21,907 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 11,749 shares. Macquarie Grp has 61,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 24 were accumulated by Parkside State Bank.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 9,619 shares to 27,183 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) stake by 50,956 shares and now owns 52,692 shares. Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Installed Building Products had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

