$0.71 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR); 8 Analysts Covering Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. CLR’s profit would be $267.49 million giving it 13.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Continental Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 22.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Thursday, April 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. UBS maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. See Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) latest ratings:

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $13.97 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 229 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Highland Capital Mgmt L P accumulated 148,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 22,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 183,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,826 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 13,300 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0.03% or 110,564 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Denali Advisors, a California-based fund reported 50,100 shares. Intll Incorporated has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hodges Capital reported 14,600 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. UBS maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold also bought $3.97M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, May 16. 1,000 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares with value of $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 223,114 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 44.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.