$0.71 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL); Shorts at ARATA TOKYO JAPAN (AATAF) Raised By 52.94%

ARATA CORP TOKYO JAPAN (OTCMKTS:AATAF) had an increase of 52.94% in short interest. AATAF’s SI was 2,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 52.94% from 1,700 shares previously. It closed at $46.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.39% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. CL’s profit would be $606.17 million giving it 25.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s analysts see -1.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 7,555 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8.64M shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc holds 0.15% or 10,066 shares. United Fire Grp holds 8,000 shares. Telemus Limited Liability has 8,810 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust Com invested in 0.77% or 20,725 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 500 shares. First Natl Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown owns 8,332 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 0.82% or 20,000 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca has 43,131 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.03 million shares. Saturna accumulated 537,666 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Hengehold Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.94% above currents $72.07 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7400 target. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.