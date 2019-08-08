$-0.70 EPS Expected for Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC); Truecar (TRUE) Shorts Up By 10.17%

Analysts expect Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-1.40 EPS previously, Centric Brands Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 29,449 shares traded. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has declined 50.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.09% the S&P500.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $529.09 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 4,345 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 30,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 171,031 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty owns 18.63 million shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com owns 36,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Amalgamated Bank invested in 0% or 14,371 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 28,812 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 184,955 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 53,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Sei Invs owns 1,848 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.85M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) rating on Friday, February 15. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9.5 target in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 15. The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by JMP Securities.