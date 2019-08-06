$-0.70 EPS Expected for Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC); First Of Long Island (FLIC) Sentiment Is 1.59

Analysts expect Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-1.40 EPS previously, Centric Brands Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 30,292 shares traded. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has declined 50.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.09% the S&P500.

First Of Long Island Corp (FLIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 46 funds opened new or increased positions, while 29 reduced and sold holdings in First Of Long Island Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 13.36 million shares, down from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Of Long Island Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 25 Increased: 37 New Position: 9.

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and manufactures kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company has market cap of $157.48 million. The firm also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 55,989 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $522.82 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.