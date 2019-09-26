$0.69 EPS Expected for Revere Bank (REVB); Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (GDS) Shorts Raised By 10.78%

Analysts expect Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.REVB’s profit would be $8.26M giving it 12.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Revere Bank’s analysts see 6.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 318,664 shares traded or 3394.89% up from the average. Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:GDS) had an increase of 10.78% in short interest. GDS’s SI was 12.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.78% from 11.54 million shares previously. With 899,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:GDS)’s short sellers to cover GDS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 719,914 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 18.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 05/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – EXPECTS GDS DELISTING WILL BE COMPLETED ON OR AROUND 4 MAY 2018; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 29/03/2018 – GDS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – GDS Holdings 1Q Rev $89.6M; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD – FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN RMB905 MLN AND RMB935 MLN; 18/04/2018 – GDS Acquires Third Data Center In Guangzhou; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CO. RUSAL SAYS EURONEXT PARIS TO PROCEED WITH GDS DELIST; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.46 BLN TO RMB 2.56 BLN; 18/04/2018 – GDS Holdings Sees Acquisition Closing in Next Couple of Months; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. The firm provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data centers service clients that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. The company has market cap of $405.27 million. The Company’s business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.