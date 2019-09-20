$0.69 EPS Expected for Revere Bank (REVB); Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shorts Decreased By 8.73%

Analysts expect Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.REVB’s profit would be $8.26 million giving it 10.69 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Revere Bank’s analysts see 6.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 8,000 shares traded or 242.03% up from the average. Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. BYD's SI was 6.25M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 6.85M shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 6 days are for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)'s short sellers to cover BYD's short positions. The SI to Boyd Gaming Corporation's float is 7.76%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.32M shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. The company has market cap of $353.19 million. The Company’s business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.