$0.69 EPS Expected for KEMET (KEM); Skyline Has 1.91 Sentiment

Skyline Corp (SKY) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 84 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 44 sold and decreased their holdings in Skyline Corp. The funds in our database now own: 50.85 million shares, up from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Skyline Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 27 Increased: 50 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 38.00% from last quarter's $0.5 EPS. KEM's profit would be $40.04 million giving it 6.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, KEMET Corporation's analysts see -31.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 545,900 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7. $60,016 worth of stock was sold by Assaf Ronald James on Friday, February 1. Meeks Charles C. JR also sold $458,680 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 11,998 shares valued at $223,229 was sold by PAUL ROBERT G.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEMET Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The companyÂ’s manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s park models provide temporary living accommodations for individuals seeking leisure travel and outdoor recreation, and are marketed under the Shore Park trademark.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 43.03% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation for 4.04 million shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 217,500 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 4.21% invested in the company for 213,809 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 4.03% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 312,400 shares.