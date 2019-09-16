$0.69 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (JBL); Ligand Pharmaceuticals Has 0.65 Sentiment

Analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $0.69 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. JBL’s profit would be $105.53M giving it 11.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Jabil Inc.’s analysts see 146.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.00M shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 101 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 156 reduced and sold their positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.29 million shares, down from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 116 Increased: 69 New Position: 32.

Knott David M holds 17% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for 353,041 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 896,609 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 241,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Management Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 31,132 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 830,952 shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.59M for 60.90 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It has a 28.85 P/E ratio. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services.

