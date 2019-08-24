$-0.69 EPS Expected for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA); Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (ABEV) Sellers Increased By 18.35% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) to report $-0.69 EPS on September, 19.After having $-2.43 EPS previously, Axcella Health Inc.’s analysts see -71.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 6,482 shares traded. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:ABEV) had an increase of 18.35% in short interest. ABEV’s SI was 29.35 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.35% from 24.80M shares previously. With 24.63M avg volume, 1 days are for Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:ABEV)’s short sellers to cover ABEV’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 39.58M shares traded or 57.07% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $69.46 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 25.11 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.

Among 2 analysts covering Axcella Health Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axcella Health Inc. – Common Stock has $2500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 188.83% above currents $7.79 stock price. Axcella Health Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Axcella Health Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism in the United States. The company has market cap of $179.81 million. The firm develops its products based on its AXA Development Platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; AXA2678 for use in treating immobilization-induced acute muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways.

