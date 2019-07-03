$0.69 EPS Expected for American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB); Shoe Carnival (SCVL) SI Increased By 12.55%

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) had an increase of 12.55% in short interest. SCVL’s SI was 5.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.55% from 4.77M shares previously. With 320,000 avg volume, 17 days are for Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s short sellers to cover SCVL’s short positions. The SI to Shoe Carnival Inc’s float is 54.93%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 150,398 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has risen 35.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival

Analysts expect American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.69 EPS. AMNB's profit would be $7.71M giving it 13.48 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, American National Bankshares Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 9,637 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $404.88 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Saturday, March 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, March 20.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $415.57 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.