$0.69 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX); SEARCHLIGHT MINERALS (SRCH) Shorts Up By 15.44%

SEARCHLIGHT MINERALS CORP (OTCMKTS:SRCH) had an increase of 15.44% in short interest. SRCH’s SI was 59,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.44% from 51,800 shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 5 days are for SEARCHLIGHT MINERALS CORP (OTCMKTS:SRCH)’s short sellers to cover SRCH’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. ABTX’s profit would be $14.60M giving it 12.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 2.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 65,288 shares traded. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has declined 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABTX News: 10/04/2018 – NikoHealth Announces ISP Business Relationship with Allegiance Group; 17/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 17, 2018 12:01:32 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. McGovern to lead the Members in; 19/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 19, 2018 9:01:49 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 07/03/2018 – ALLEGIANCE COAL LTD AHQ.AX – DAVID FAWCETT IS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 21, 2018 11:01:58 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Trott to lead the Members in; 23/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 23, 2018 3:01:43 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 12:02:04 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Higgins of NY to lead the Member; 12/04/2018 – Allegiance Bank Selects Wolters Kluwer’s CRA Wiz® and Fair Lending Wiz® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Allegiance Capital Corporation Ranks Among North Texas’ Top 3 Largest Investment Banking Firms; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 12:01:40 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Schneider to lead the Members in

More notable recent Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 9/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. The company has market cap of $735.67 million. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The firm also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans.

Another recent and important Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Why I Was Wrong On Searchlight Minerals – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2015.