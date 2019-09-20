$0.69 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX); Profile of 10 Analysts Covering Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. ABTX’s profit would be $14.60 million giving it 12.49 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 2.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 88,755 shares traded. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has declined 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABTX News: 10/04/2018 – NikoHealth Announces ISP Business Relationship with Allegiance Group; 27/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 27, 2018 9:02:09 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Curtis to lead the Members in; 18/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 18, 2018 12:01:36 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Foxx to lead the Members in; 12/04/2018 – Allegiance Bank Selects Wolters Kluwer’s CRA Wiz® and Fair Lending Wiz® Solutions; 21/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 21, 2018 11:01:58 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Trott to lead the Members in; 10/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 10, 2018 2:02:10 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Smucker to lead the Members in; 09/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 9, 2018 11:01:43 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 24/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 24, 2018 2:02:04 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Sablan to lead the Members in; 19/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 19, 2018 2:01:46 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Dunn to lead the Members in; 14/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 14, 2018 12:01:48 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Williams to lead the Members in

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 26.95% above currents $180.46 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. See Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $231.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $216.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $226 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. The company has market cap of $729.12 million. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. The firm also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.