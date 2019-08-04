$-0.68 EPS Expected for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED); Synalloy (SYNL) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Synalloy Corp (SYNL) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 18 sold and trimmed stock positions in Synalloy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.06 million shares, down from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synalloy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 12.After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -41.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 25,463 shares traded. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.23 million activity.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.53 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation for 47,860 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 459,814 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 82,355 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, makes, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $36.85 million. The firm offers DABRA , a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders.

