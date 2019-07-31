$0.68 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN); Shorts at Dynasil of America (DYSL) Lowered By 72.73%

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. NNN’s profit would be $110.62M giving it 19.33 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, National Retail Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.06 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) had a decrease of 72.73% in short interest. DYSL’s SI was 1,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 72.73% from 5,500 shares previously. With 10,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)’s short sellers to cover DYSL’s short positions. The SI to Dynasil Corporation of America’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $1.11 lastly. It is up 24.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DYSL News: 08/05/2018 – Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynasil Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYSL); 05/04/2018 Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD’s CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story; 17/05/2018 – Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q Rev $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE $10.3 MLN VS $10.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q EPS 8c

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. 23,000 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 25,433 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability has 68,951 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 197,357 shares. 13,491 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 59,681 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.13% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Aperio, California-based fund reported 40,276 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 24,250 shares. Dupont Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 36,619 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% or 396,900 shares. 4,750 were reported by Schnieders Ltd Liability Company. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 13 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 39,384 are held by Eii Cap Management.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target in Thursday, July 11 report.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 35.59 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Dynasil Corporation of America shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 690,388 shares or 5.31% more from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Company Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 135,308 shares. 29,046 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL). Northern accumulated 0% or 10,462 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL). Finemark Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL). 193,439 were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc.

