$0.68 EPS Expected for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF); 1832 Asset Management LP Raised Biogen (BIIB) Holding By $1.07 Million

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 118,342 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea accumulated 189,403 shares. Conning has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 1,046 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association has 169,792 shares. Motco reported 65 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 1,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.17% or 156,323 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.12% or 4,773 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.23% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ghp Invest reported 1,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 903 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp. Fifth Third Bank reported 60,650 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 114,991 shares to 37,757 valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 57,130 shares and now owns 639,949 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XAR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 24.

Since July 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,950 activity. Altobella Michelle A. bought $4,950 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 3 investors sold MutualFirst Financial, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. only 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.10 million shares or 0.22% more from 4.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 3,940 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 14,446 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 8,495 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 424 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 7,900 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) for 308,065 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 4,623 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 938 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 318,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru owns 74,314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). State Street has invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF).

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $269.43 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.