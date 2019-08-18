$0.68 EPS Expected for Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI); Beaconlight Capital Lowered By $27.81 Million Its Wpx Energy (Call) (WPX) Holding

Analysts expect Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.94% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MEI’s profit would be $25.20M giving it 9.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Methode Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 125,605 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX) stake by 77.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.14 million shares as Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 618,900 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 2.76 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc (Call) now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.98 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 61.47% above currents $26.63 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MEI in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $986.95 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Among 5 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. WPX Energy has $21 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16.80’s average target is 62.48% above currents $10.34 stock price. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 330,468 shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bessemer Gru reported 1,500 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 11,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 40,454 shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 5.27% or 6.00 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 19,865 shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 25,600 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.19% or 2.91M shares. Fiera reported 1.67M shares stake. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.06M shares. 4.01 million were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Regions Finance Corp invested in 0% or 166 shares.