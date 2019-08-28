$0.68 EPS Expected for Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI); 0 Analysts Are Bullish MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Last Week

Analysts expect Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.94% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MEI’s profit would be $25.20 million giving it 10.38 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Methode Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 235,594 shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 22.85% above currents $27.13 stock price. MYR Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, August 2. Robert W. Baird maintained MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. See MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $32.0000 39.0000

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 52.37% above currents $28.22 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $451.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

