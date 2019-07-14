$0.68 EPS Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE); McDonald's (MCD) Covered By 12 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22000 target. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $230.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $225.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 24.44% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. TREE’s profit would be $8.76 million giving it 159.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, LendingTree, Inc.’s analysts see 28.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $432.68. About 118,025 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.63 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Invest Ltd invested in 3,382 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,718 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Smithfield has 0.37% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0.95% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clean Yield reported 11,840 shares stake. Suncoast Equity Management reported 1,340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company has 2.68M shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 20,694 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 14.92 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,584 are owned by Limited Ca. Buckingham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marvin And Palmer Associate, a Delaware-based fund reported 16,460 shares. Family invested in 0.21% or 2,675 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 93.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will LendingTree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TREE) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LendingTree Stock Has Gained 91% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mexico promotes tree diplomacy with El Salvador to boost poor areas – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lendingtree Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. SunTrust maintained LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) rating on Tuesday, February 26. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $260 target.