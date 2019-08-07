$0.68 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB); Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Sentiment Is 1.21

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 8 before the open.KTB’s profit would be $40.87M giving it 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -12.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 1.43M shares traded. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 323 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 268 sold and decreased their stakes in Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

More notable recent Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kontoor Brands: Boring Is Beautiful – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 2.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 2.20 million shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Acquire the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate Index from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.76 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.64 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.