$0.68 EPS Expected for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL); Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Upped Its Iron Mountain (IRM) Position

Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 142.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. KL’s profit would be $145.54 million giving it 17.15 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 36.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 743,217 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 90.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 03/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – NOVO RESOURCES CORP – CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO LIFT REMAINDER OF 12-MONTH CONTRACTUAL HOLD PERIOD IN ORDER TO PERMIT PURCHASE BY KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD; 22/03/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 02/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Files Technical Report; 02/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD BOOSTS DIV TO C$0.03/SHARE, WAS C$0.02; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Earnings and Cash Flow in First Quarter 2018, Announces Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Rev C$198.2M; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q EPS C$0.25; 30/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Identifies Potential New Source of Gold Production in Northern Territory of Australia

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) stake by 41.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 45,550 shares as Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 156,200 shares with $4.89M value, up from 110,650 last quarter. Iron Mountain Inc now has $9.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.37 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Incorporated holds 0.02% or 136,802 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment reported 27,391 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0% or 1,188 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Annuity Association Of America accumulated 0.38% or 103,254 shares. 6,538 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ls Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,118 shares. Stifel Financial reported 1.96 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,221 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com reported 40,914 shares. Hm Payson And owns 2,181 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 2,748 shares stake. Rech Invsts stated it has 748,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 4.21 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 59,923 shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The firm owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 26.2 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.